Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases fall to 9,830 as tally tops 5.94 million; Mumbai sees 660 fresh infections

With 9,830 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) being detected in Maharashtra on Thursday, the state’s tally reached 5,944,710, data from the government showed. Also, 236 people succumbed to the infection on the day. So far, 116,026 people have lost their lives to the disease in the state. As many as 400 new deaths were reconciled to the state’s death toll on the day.

The capital city of Mumbai reported 660 new infections and 20 more deaths taking the city’s cases tally to 717,832 and the death toll rose to 15,247. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its bulletin, said that 29,309 samples were tested in the city and in total 6,723,219 tests have been conducted so far. The recovery rate in the country’s financial capital reached 95% and there are 18 active containment zones within the city.

The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 5,685,636 as 5,890 more patients were discharged on the day.

Meanwhile, medical workers in the state tested 216,005 new samples in the last 24 hours. Cumulative test coverage in the state climbed to 38,857,644 on the day, the data showed.

Among other major cities, Nagpur reported 74 new Covid-19 cases and two more fatalities. As many as 8,201 samples were tested in the city and 232 people also recovered on the day. Meanwhile Nashik reported 158 new cases and four deaths, news agency PTI reported citing a government official. While 9,737 samples were tested in the city, 163 patients were discharged from hospitals, the report also showed.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said that Maharashtra had 139,744 active cases of the disease, the second highest among all states in the country. Karnataka with 151,587 active cases was the worst affected state, according to the ministry’s data. Also, data from the ministry showed that 26,719,817 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state as of 7am on Thursday. This included 21,391,791 first doses and 5,328,026 second doses.