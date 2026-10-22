Maharashtra medical interns threaten strike from November 1 over stipend hike

Over 8,000 medical interns across Maharashtra have threatened to go on strike from November 1 if the state government does not increase their stipend from ₹18,000 to ₹30,000. The Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) has also announced that its members will wear black ribbons at their hospitals on Thursday as a mark of silent protest.

The Indian Medical Association has backed the demand, saying the current payment does not adequately cover interns’ living expenses, training costs and daily necessities. (HT Archive)

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“The stir could impact services in 42 government hospitals and 28 major private hospitals attached with medical colleges across the state,” said ASMI president Dr Rushikesh Sangle. “The emergency services, the outpatient department, and various procedures and allied services in private and public hospitals could be affected.”

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Also read: J&K medicos call off strike after Omar promises 100% stipend hike

Delegation to meet medical education minister over pending hike

An ASMI delegation is slated to meet Maharashtra’s medical education minister Hasan Mushrif later this week to discuss the demands, Sangle added. During a meeting earlier this month, Mushrif had reportedly confirmed to the delegation that his department had approved the hike and forwarded the file to the planning and finance department to align with revisions made in other states. However, the hike has not been enforced yet.

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{{^usCountry}} Maharashtra has over 8,000 medical students who are completing a mandatory one-year internship as part of their MBBS course. The internship is done after the final examinations and is required to obtain the degree and permanent medical registration to practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharashtra has over 8,000 medical students who are completing a mandatory one-year internship as part of their MBBS course. The internship is done after the final examinations and is required to obtain the degree and permanent medical registration to practice. {{/usCountry}}

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Currently, Odisha offers the highest stipend in the country at ₹41,000- ₹44,000, followed by West Bengal ( ₹43,000), Assam ( ₹36,000), and Delhi ( ₹30,000- ₹34,000). States that pay stipends lower than Maharashtra include Uttarakhand ( ₹17,000), Chhattisgarh ( ₹15,900), Madhya Pradesh ( ₹14,000), Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram (both ₹12,000).

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Stipend in other states are higher than Maharashtra.

IMA backs interns, flags rising cost of living

Maharashtra’s medical students have also received support from bodies such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which has written to authorities including the Maharashtra chief minister, medical education minister, and the principal secretary (medical education and drugs department).

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“The existing stipend of ₹18,000 no longer reflects the prevailing cost of living and the professional responsibilities entrusted to interns,” the IMA wrote in its letter. “Rising expenses related to accommodation, food, transportation, study materials, examination fees and daily necessities have placed considerable strain on medical graduates during this crucial period of training.”

The IMA added that a fair stipend could help improve doctors’ morale, keep pace with inflation and rising living costs, promote professional satisfaction, and support the professional development of future doctors.

Earlier, the medical interns had also written to Mushrif, the principal secretary of the medical education department, and the chief minister’s office (CMO) about their demand. “We received the demand a few days ago, and we are examining it,” said medical education secretary Dheeraj Kumar.

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HT also reached out to Mushrif for comment, but didn’t receive a response till the time of going to press.