IMA Pune opposes pressure on doctors to register under ABDM

PUNE: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune chapter, has opposed what it described as pressure on doctors and hospitals to register under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), stating that registrations under its key components are voluntary. IMA, Pune chapter, has opposed what it described as pressure on doctors and hospitals to register under ABDM, stating that registrations under its key components are voluntary. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner on Tuesday, the IMA said it supported the digitalisation of healthcare but sought clarity on the implementation of ABDM at the local level.

The association said doctors and hospitals, particularly small and medium-sized establishments, were being pressured by the civic health department to register under the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professional Registry (HPR).

The association raised concerns over the security and privacy of patients’ medical information, warning of potential risks from cyberattacks, data leaks and misuse of health information by private or insurance companies.

“No patient should be denied treatment for not having an ABHA ID,” the IMA said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, national secretary, Hospital Board of India-IMA, said HFR and HPR registration could add to the administrative burden on hospitals.

The IMA sought legal protection for doctors against technical failures, data leaks and cybercrimes beyond their control. It requested PMC to convene a meeting involving civic health officials and IMA representatives, followed by awareness workshops for doctors and hospital operators.

PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade said the civic body implements directives issued by the state and central governments.

“However, as requested by IMA members, we will be happy to hold a stakeholder meeting. The civic body has held such meetings with private doctors in the past when concerns were raised,” she said.