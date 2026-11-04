The Supreme Court of India has invited applications for the Junior Court Attendant post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Supreme Court of India at sci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 130 posts in the organization. Supreme Court Junior Court Attendant Recruitment 2026: Apply for 130 posts at sci.gov.in, details here (PTI)

The last date to apply is November 25, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed at least Class 10 and at most Class 12.

The age limit should not be below 18 years as on October 1, 2026. The upper age limit for candidates is 27 years. However, usual age relaxation will be admissible to the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), Physically Challenged and Ex-Servicemen, as per the Government of India's Rules.

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Selection Process The eligible candidates will have to appear for the online exam. The exam will be objective type test (multiple choice questions) containing 100 questions, consisting of 25 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, 25 questions on Numerical Aptitude, 25 questions on General English and 25 questions on General Awareness. A exam duration is 1 hour 30 minutes.

Candidates who will pass the written exam are eligible to appear for the interview round.

Their admission at both the stages of Examination, i.e., Objective Type Test and interview, will be purely provisional. All the requisite/relevant documents establishing eligibility to the post will be checked/verified at the time of document verification process.

Application Fee The application fee for General/Unreserved category candidates is Rs.1,500/- and, for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer)/Ex-Servicemen/Physically Challenged candidates, is Rs.750/-, plus Bank charges to be paid through online mode only. Fee shall not be accepted in any other form. No postal application form shall be accepted. The fee shall be paid online through payment gateway provided by UCO Bank.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Supreme Court of India.

Detailed Notification Here