Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Sent Up Exam 2027 date sheet. The sent-up exam timetable has been released for both Class 10 and Class 12. BSEB Sent Up Exam 2027 datesheet: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 timetable released, check dates here (File photo)

The Bihar Board sent-up exam schedule has been shared by the Board on its official X handle.

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As per the official schedule, the Class 10 sent up exam will be held from November 23 to November 27, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The Class 12 or Intermediate sent up exam will begin on November 19 and will end on November 28, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

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BSEB Sent Up Exam 2027 datesheet: How to check All those candidates who will appear for the sent up examination can download the exam schedule by following the steps given below.

Go to Twitter. Open the twitter and search for Bihar School Examination Board page. The page will appear where candidates will get the Class 10, 12 sent up schedule page. Check the dates and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The BSEB Class 10, 12 main board examination will be held by the Bihar Board in February 2027. The dates have not been released yet. The Bihar Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced in March 2027, as per past trends.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.