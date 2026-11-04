‘My election-interfering space lasers didn’t work’: Elon Musk roasts own spending as Democrats sweep Congress

In a separate post , the Tesla boss wrote, “Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now”.

Elon Musk has reacted after Democrats swept Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. Democrats will take control of the House and the Senate in January, NBC News projected. The party has so far flipped seven Senate seats in Iowa, Kansas, Ohio , Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas .

Why did Tesla and SpaceX shares fall as Democrats gained in the midterms?

Why did Tesla and SpaceX shares fall as Democrats gained in the midterms?

What did Elon Musk say after Democrats were projected to take control of Congress?

What did Elon Musk say after Democrats were projected to take control of Congress?

Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

Musk’s post came after a difficult election night for Republicans and one of their biggest financial backers. NBC News reported that Musk spent approximately $250 million supporting the party’s congressional campaigns during the election cycle.

One of Musk’s biggest political investments was in Texas, but Republican Ken Paxton lost the Senate race to Democrat James Talarico in the state.

Latest update According to an NBC News analysis, Democrats will win at least 252 House seats. Democrats have also flipped governorships in Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Iowa.

With polls having closed in several states, President Donald Trump has vowed to become a “Political Pundit.”

Also Read | 'Would have won in a landslide': Trump blames Democratic gains in midterms on him not being on the ballot

“I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also shared a photo of a cap with the word “VETO” written on it.

Before polls closed, Trump told CBS News in an interview that he is prepared to veto Democratic legislation if necessary, adding that he welcomes the moniker "Mr. Veto”.

"I have the ultimate power — it's called 'veto,'" he said.

Trump also said about the midterm elections that he believes he did everything he could to help Republicans across the country.

"If you remember, about 30, 40 days ago, people were saying it's going to be a big loss, and now people are talking about, like we could even win it," Mr. Trump said. "I think the tour made a big difference. I did 29 days, 33 of these things, and they were all massive rallies, they were big rallies. No one has ever done anything like it. And I think we got the word out. I think we got the enthusiasm out, too."

Meanwhile, an individual close to the president previously said that while Democrats may win power," Mr. Trump will "keep the power to do almost everything he wants" next year on trade, the border, managing the federal government and also handling US foreign policy and national security.