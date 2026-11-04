The Congress reaction came after the Democrats won control of the US House of Representatives and the Senate, delivering a shockingly decisive rebuke to Republican governance and setting the stage for greater congressional resistance to President Donald Trump .

The opposition party also said the US mid-term elections had restored the institutional balance that was central to a constitutional democracy, alleging that this balance has been "dangerously disturbed" in India since 2014.

The Congress on Wednesday said the results of the US mid-term elections demonstrated the power of such polls to enforce accountability, and claimed that the ' One Nation, One Election ' proposal advocated by the Modi government would significantly blunt that instrument.

How can control of Congress check a US president after midterm elections?

How can control of Congress check a US president after midterm elections?

How did the US midterm results demonstrate the power of elections to hold a government accountable?

How did the US midterm results demonstrate the power of elections to hold a government accountable?

Why did Congress say One Nation, One Election could weaken electoral accountability?

Why did Congress say One Nation, One Election could weaken electoral accountability?

Also read: Trump says Iran war played a role in US midterms losses

The results reflected voters' frustrations over high prices, the war with Iran and alleged government corruption, according to US media reports.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh described the results as a "stunning verdict" against Trump.

"Personalities aside, the results demonstrate the power of mid-term polls to enforce accountability. In our own country, the ONOE (One Nation, One Election) idea that is being advocated by the Modi government will significantly blunt that instrument," Ramesh said.

The US mid-term elections have also restored the institutional balance that was at the core of a constitutional democracy, he said.

"That balance has been dangerously disturbed in India since 2014," Ramesh added.