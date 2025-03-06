Menu Explore
Hasan Mushrif resigns as guardian minister of Washim

ByFaisal Malik
Mar 06, 2025 07:02 AM IST

The senior NCP leader was looking to become the guardian minister of a district closer to his assembly constituency, Kagal.

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Hasan Mushrif has resigned from the post of guardian minister of Washim district in Vidarbha after conveying to the party leadership that he was not able to devote time to his own constituency, Kagal, which is over 600 km away in Kolhapur district.

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif at the inauguration of new party office, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_04_2023_000151B) (PTI)
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif at the inauguration of new party office, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_04_2023_000151B) (PTI)

The development has come at a time when there’s friction within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the guardian ministership of two other districts—Raigad and Nashik. The NCP and Shiv Sena have staked their claims for both districts.

Mushrif, who is the minister of medical education, comes from the Kagal assembly constituency in Kolhapur. The 70-year-old was looking to become the guardian minister of a district closer to his hometown. However, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis allocated Washim to him, which is in the Vidarbha region.

According to people close to Mushrif, he has been allotting three days a week — Friday, Saturday, and Sunday—to Kagal. As a result, visiting the Washim district, which is over 600 km away, has become tedious for him.

NCP insiders said the party is expected to recommend Dattratay Bharne’s name for the post. “Bharne, who is handling sports and minority affairs, is likely to get the position as he was not named guardian minister of any district,” said a senior NCP leader.

