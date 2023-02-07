MahaRERA appoints a counsellor to advise homebuyers, developers

Mumbai: In a first, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has established a counselling set up at its Bandra Kurla Complex headquarters to help both homebuyers and developers understand the modalities and operations of the authority.

The move is expected to help homebuyers get better support from the regulator and improve compliance by developers. Through this set-up, homebuyers can resolve their queries regarding the complaint mechanism, while the developer will also be able to clarify several doubts.

The counsellor will have an office on the fourth floor of the MahaRERA office. “Homebuyers facing any issues in their projects may want information about the process to seek relief under RERA provisions. The counsellor will be able to explain how to file online complaints, how to monitor the complaints on our portal etc. What is the difference between the conciliation forum which resolves grievances out of court and filing formal complaints etc,” said a MahaRERA official.

Similarly, developers may also need advice on various aspects as registration of their ongoing project is mandatory. “There are multiple forms and compliances. Developers can also seek advice on how to update the information of their ongoing project every quarter as required by the Act, how to manage the money allocated for the project, the statutory audits required etc.,” the official said.

Earlier, the state housing regulator had appointed a nodal officer to monitor the recovery warrants issued for refunds by the Authority. The authority had written to 13 district collectors to provide special assistance to execute these warrants, and the move resulted in the recovery of ₹100 crore of refund money from errant developers. Similarly, the nodal officer has also issued show cause notices to over 19,000 projects registered with MahaRERA to ensure that the companies update the information about the progress of their projects every quarter as mandated by RERA.

