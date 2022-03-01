Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mahesh Manjrekar, film producers get arrest shield from Bombay high court
mumbai news

Mahesh Manjrekar, film producers get arrest shield from Bombay high court

The Bombay high court said filmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and producers, Narendra Hirawat and Shreyansh Hirawat, had made out a case for interim relief in connection with a FIR registered against them.
Filmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and producers, Narendra Hirawat and Shreyansh Hirawat, got an arrest shield from the Bombay high court in connection with FIR registered over film, Nay Varan Bhat Loncha, Kon Nay Koncha’. (HT File Photo/Sanket Wankhade)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 09:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday restrained the Mumbai Police from taking any coercive steps against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and producers of a Marathi film in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered over alleged obscene scenes involving children in his latest Marathi film, ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha, Kon Nay Koncha’.

The bench of justices Prasanna Varale and SP Tavade who briefly heard the two petitions filed by Manjrekar and the film producers, Narendra Hirawat and Shreyansh Hirawat, observed that they were ready to cooperate with the police and have made out a case for grant of interim relief till the next hearing.

“We direct the police to not take any coercive action or steps against the petitioners for three weeks,” the bench said, according to news agency PTI.

The court, which heard the police assure the bench that they will give 72 hours notice to the three, said the police will follow procedures in consonance with the Supreme Court guidelines.

In two petitions, Mahesh Manjrekar and the producers have asked the high court to quash the FIR registered against them by Mahim police following an order of a special court in February to look into a complaint filed by Seema Deshpande of non-profit Bharatiya Stree Shakti.

RELATED STORIES

Deshpande complained that the trailer of the film “Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha” released in January had obscene scenes involving minors. The case was registered at the Mahim Police Station, Mumbai on orders of a local court under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.

Manjrekar’s petition insisted that the special court ordered the FIR without discussing the scenes or the merits of the case.

Arguing for Manjrekar, senior advocate Shirish Gupte submitted that the objectionable scenes were not part of the film and the trailer had been taken down from YouTube after the complaint was submitted. He also argued that the film has been certified by the relevant authorities but since the registration of the FIR, the film was also been withdrawn.

Senior advocate Aaabad Ponda appearing for the Hirawats said they apprehended arrest and sought interim protection from coercive steps and directions to the police to follow proper procedures.

Advocate Ashish Chavan appearing for the NGO, however, opposed the request, insisting that the trailer was offensive and should have been certified before being released as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP