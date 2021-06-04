Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mahim cop suspended after externed criminal commits murder
mumbai news

Mahim cop suspended after externed criminal commits murder

An assistant inspector from Mahim police station has been suspended for alleged negligence and a lethargic approach towards duty
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:26 PM IST
HT Image

An assistant inspector from Mahim police station has been suspended for alleged negligence and a lethargic approach towards duty. The police personnel failed to act against a hardened criminal externed from the city limits, who managed to return, molested a woman and committed murder.

Assistant inspector Suresh Pandit Walvi, attached to the Mahim police station has been suspended by Dyaneshwar Chavan, additional commissioner of police (Central region), pending departmental inquiry.

According to the police, Walvi failed to ensure strict preventive action against Richie Fernandes, 27, who has several criminal cases (of theft, robbery, etc.) filed against him. Fernandes was externed from city limits in 2019. Despite this, he was often seen in the Mahim area.

On the night of May 27, the accused had a dispute with a footpath dweller, Masjid Yamin Khan, 18, over money.

The fight escalated, following which, Fernandes assaulted and killed Khan on the footpath of Sion-Mahim Link Road in Mahim (West).

Fernandes was immediately caught by the family members of the victim.

“Fernandes had also molested a woman in November last year. However, he got bail. We took action against him four times for breaching the externment orders. But as he has no home or relatives, he would come back to this [Mahim] area,” said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector.

Senior officers, however, suspended detection officer Walvi, observing he had no effective control over local criminals, and failed to strike a good rapport with the general public, shopkeepers, police Mitra and prominent people from the area.

“He was suspended in order to send out a strong message among other police personnel that such a lethargic approach in duty won’t be tolerated,” said an officer.

Some junior officers, however, believe that a punishment like suspension for an officer who was performing well is not justified.

“A transfer or a strict warning could have been a better option,” an officer said requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP