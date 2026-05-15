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Main accused in Virar RTI activist murder case arrested in Dahanu

Mahesh Patil, accused in RTI activist Atamaram Patil's murder, was arrested while fleeing Maharashtra. The case involves illegal mining disputes.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The Virar police on Thursday arrested Mahesh Patil, the main accused in the murder of Right to Information (RTI) activist Atamaram Patil, while he was planning to flee Maharashtra. Son of quarry owner Bhalchandra Patil who was arrested in connection with the murder case earlier, Mahesh Patil was nabbed from Dahanu, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

The assailants vandalised the car used by the inspection team

According to the police, the revenue department had halted mining operations at several quarries in Shirgaon around four months ago owing to complaints lodged by locals. Yet, the complaints continued, and a complaint about Bhalchandra and Mahesh Patil’s quarry was lodged on the chief minister’s portal by Patil and Amit Chaudhary, president of the Loktantrik Lok Rajyam Party and a fellow RTI activist, police said.

Patil and two revenue officials were attacked on Tuesday afternoon when they were visiting the quarry for site inspection. While Patil was bludgeoned to death, circle officer Prabhakar Patil was grievously injured and is recuperating at a hospital.

Speaking to HT, senior inspector Lalu Ture from Virar police station said a long-standing feud between the opposing parties had emerged as a factor in the murder case.

Residents alleged that mining is conducted beyond permissible depth, and explosives are utilised in direct violation of established regulations, causing cracks to appear in homes in neighboring villages. Illegal mining and the movement of heavy trucks continue even during the night in several areas, they said.

“While gelatin and explosives are being used openly in mines, the Vasai tehsildar’s office and the Palghar district collector’s office have said that they do not have any relevant data, permits or documents,” said activist Mackenzie Dabare.

While extensive blasting operations continued in the area, the administration’s failure to maintain records raised serious questions regarding both safety and transparency, Dabare said.

 
rti activist illegal mining murder case maharashtra
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