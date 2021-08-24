Major reshuffle in Maharashtra Police, nearly 40 IPS officers transferred

In a major reshuffle in the Maharashtra Police department on Monday around 40 senior IPS officers were promoted and transferred by the state government. Among those who were promoted and transferred incudes officers ranging from ranks of addition director general to deputy commissioner of police. In the reshuffling the state crime investigation department (CID) and the prison department got its new chiefs.

Additional director general (ADG) Atulchandra Kulkarni, who was heading the state CID, will now be chief of the state prisons and correctional services. ADG Ritesh Kumar will take over his place in CID. Currently, CID is probing some of the important cases and complaints against former Mumbai Police commissioner and DG Home Guards Param Bir Singh, who had levelled serious corruption allegations on former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Special inspector general (IG) of state CID Praveen Salunkhe has been promoted to ADG rank. He is now entrusted with responsibilities of special operations. IG Madhukar Pandey has also been promoted to ADG rank and will now head the state economic offences wing (EOW).

The transfers involved reshuffling of officers on some of the key postings in Mumbai too. The city traffic police got Rajvardhan Sinha, who earlier headed Mumbai’s EOW as joint commissioner, as chief. Yashashvi Yadav, who was heading city traffic police, has now been sent back to his previous posting as special IG of state cyber police.

Present Mumbai EOW chief Niket Kaushik, who was due for his promotion, has been promoted to ADG rank, but he has been ordered to continue with the present post of joint commissioner of EOW, Mumbai.

Additional commissioner in Mumbai Traffic Police Praveen Padwal has been moved to North region as additional commissioner. Additional commissioner of south Mumbai Satya Narayan has replaced Padwal and additional commissioner of north Mumbai Dilip Sawant has replaced Satya Narayan. Mumbai Police’s intelligence wing head Sunil Kolhe has also been shifted to state intelligence department on the same rank.