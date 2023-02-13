Malad BPO employee case: Police file chargesheet against boyfriend, but exclude his mother’s name

The police have dropped the name of Radhika Darekar from the charge-sheet filed against her son Amey who was charged with trying to kill his girlfriend Priyangi Singh, an employee with a BPO in Malad.

However, she would be named in a supplementary chargesheet if her role in the crime was revealed in further investigation, a police inspector from Dahisar police station said. Radhika’s anticipatory bail plea is pending before the Bombay high court.

Amey confessed that he had fought with Priyangi after drinking alcohol on the terrace of a Dahisar high-rise on November 12, 2022, and had pushed her from the overhead water tank, the chargesheet, which was filed in Dindoshi sessions court on Saturday, claimed.

The police have incorporated the statements of 40 witnesses in the chargesheet and have also submitted the liquor bottles and clothes and blood samples as evidence before the court.

The document further said that Priyangi, 25, is undergoing treatment for the injuries she had suffered after a fall from the water tank. Her statement was recorded by the police last week and a supplementary statement would be recorded after her condition improved, it said.

On November 12, Priyangi and Amey spent the night on the terrace of the Dahisar building where the latter’s friend lived. The next morning, Amey brought Priyangi to his home in Borivali and later his mother dropped her off at her house in Dindoshi. Radhika handed Priyangi in an unconscious state and with her clothes wet to their domestic help, claiming that she had tried to die by suicide.

After Priyangi’s parents returned from the morning walk, she was taken to a hospital. Priyangi’s father then filed a complaint at Dindoshi police station alleging that Amey tried to kill his daughter by pushing her from the water tank and his mother also beat her up. An attempt to murder case was registered against Amey and his mother and the case was later transferred to Dahisar police station.

The police on November 14 arrested Amey. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Thane jail.

Priyangi has, however, in her statement to the Dahisar police, said that she could not recollect how she got injured but she did not think Amey had pushed her and that she may have slipped and fallen from the water tank under the influence of alcohol. “I do not remember Amey or Radhika trying to hit or injure me.”