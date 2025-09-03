Malaria, chikungunya cases surge in Mumbai; BMC steps up vector-borne disease drive

Mumbai: The city has witnessed a sharp rise in vector-borne diseases this year, with malaria and chikungunya cases seeing the biggest jump, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) monsoon health report released on Tuesday. (Amnat - stock.adobe.com)

From January to August 2025, the number of malaria cases rose to 5,706 compared to 4,021 during that period in 2024. While dengue cases also rose from 1,979 to 2,319, chikungunya cases more than doubled from 210 to 485.

In contrast, the number of leptospirosis cases saw a slight dip, with 471 cases recorded this year against the 553 last year. Gastroenteritis cases too declined from 6,133 to 5,774, while Covid-19 cases also dropped from 1,775 to 1,111. Hepatitis cases, however, have increased from 662 to 810.

Health officials said that the rise in mosquito-borne infections was consistent with seasonal patterns, with cases typically peaking during the temperamental August monsoons. A senior health official said, “Currently due to festivities and rainfall, there has been a spike in vector-borne diseases, this is common in August.” The corporation also organised training sessions for the 3,683 medical practitioners in its hospitals to improve early detection and diagnosis of the patients.

Meanwhile, city-based doctors noted that due to the decline in hygiene after heavy rainfall during the festive season, cases of vector-borne diseases would remain high for the rest of the month.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital said, “While the number of malaria and chikungunya cases is increasing, malaria is becoming more complicated in some patients. Dengue and malaria cases are affecting kidneys and lungs, and heavy rains, poor hygiene, and festival-related contamination are aggravating the situation.” Bhansali added that complicated cases can even impact the liver and cause fatalities if not managed properly. So far this year there have been no deaths associated with these diseases, but Bhansali noted that cases have become more severe, with the number of patients expected to come down only after September.

Advisories issued by the BMC urge citizens to clear stagnant water, use mosquito nets, maintain hygiene, and not ignore persistent fevers. To curb the spread, the civic body has intensified its ‘Zero Mosquito Breeding Campaign’, covering 3,284 housing societies, 264 schools, and 545 buildings. As part of the campaign, the civic body actively looks for and addresses potential breeding grounds for mosquito-borne illnesses.

The monsoon report read, “Due to intermittent rainfall, citizens have been advised to ensure there is no stagnant water in or around their homes and nearby buildings, as mosquitoes breed in such conditions.” Health officials advised people to avoid wading through rain or floodwaters, and if unavoidable, to take preventive treatment as recommended by a physician within 72 hours. “People have also been urged to avoid walking barefoot during heavy rains to reduce the risk of infections,” the monsoon report added.