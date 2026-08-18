MUMBAI: Monsoon maladies have the city in their grip according to figures released by the BMC. While the number of malaria patients has risen steadily, with over 1,142 cases registered in the first half of August as compared to 655 in June and 1,380 in July, the year-on-year comparison too shows an 11.39 % hike over the corresponding period last year (see graphic).

Malaria surges in city, expected to escalate in September: BMC

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Similarly, the city has also seen a rise in cases of H1N1, a viral flu caused by fluctuating weather patterns and humidity: the first two weeks of August had 146 cases as compared to 58 cases in June and 105 cases in July. The increase over last year is almost 329%.

Reported cases of dengue also rose from 266 in June to 466 in July to 339 cases in the first half of August while cases of leptospirosis rose from 33 in June to 78 in July to 68 cases in the first half of August. Cases of gastroenteritis seem to have fallen, with 298 cases till August 15, as compared to 105 in July. Covid-19 continued its presence, with 39 cases registered in the month of August.

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{{^usCountry}} The BMC attributed the rise in numbers to the annual pattern of weather fluctuations. The civic body’s executive health officer Daksha Shah told HT that malaria remained a concern, and the numbers were expected to further escalate in September as per trends every year. “The malaria cases will come down only from September, after which the dengue cases are expected to rise,” she said. “At this point, the latter are not much of a concern.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC attributed the rise in numbers to the annual pattern of weather fluctuations. The civic body’s executive health officer Daksha Shah told HT that malaria remained a concern, and the numbers were expected to further escalate in September as per trends every year. “The malaria cases will come down only from September, after which the dengue cases are expected to rise,” she said. “At this point, the latter are not much of a concern.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Shah added that the numbers reflected an annual pattern seen in the city. She attributed the rise in H1N1, a type of influenza, to the ongoing weather variations that have led to an increase in airborne infections.

Doctors from the private sector too found similar patterns. Dr Trupti Gilada, an infectious disease physician at Saifee Hospital, Charni Road, noticed in her practice that malaria and dengue cases in July had doubled from June. “Mumbai is witnessing a significant increase in monsoon-related illnesses,” she said. Unfortunately, they are no longer just confined to the monsoon. We are seeing malaria and dengue throughout the year, which tells us that this is not simply a weather issue but an urban planning problem.”

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Dr Gilada said that factors like potholes, poorly managed construction sites, inadequate drainage, garbage accumulation and stagnant water accumulation created opportunities for mosquito breeding, exacerbated by erratic rainfall. “Heavy rain creates breeding sites, and when the rain stops, these stagnant pockets continue to allow mosquito populations to build up,” she said.

Dr Shah attributed the rise in numbers to improved reporting of diseases, including from the private sector. Although the BMC has shared only the numbers of those infected, the exact number of casualties will be determined only by an expert committee, which will identify the exact cause of the death. This expert committee meets every quarter and is likely to meet by September.