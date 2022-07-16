Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Star Cribs

A man’s home is his castle they say, and if the man happens to be a Bollywood star, then it’s definitely his Mannat.

This week’s media reports were agog with what was being described as ‘one of the biggest residential apartment deals in the country’: actor Ranveer Singh buying a ‘quadruplex’ in Bandra’s Bandstand for ₹119 crore, in an under-construction project coming up in close proximity to Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’ and Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments.

At a rate of around ₹1 lakh per square feet, the purchase includes 11,266 sq ft of living space, an exclusive 1,300 sq ft terrace and 19 parking lots, according to the pundits; what they don’t mention is the X factor - the unquantifiable career advantage Singh has acquired in the bargain: by planting his flag so close to the industry’s reigning superstars, Singh has secured his spot in Bollywood’s star pantheon - his own corner of the troika of super stardom - and with wife Deepika’s added celebrity, one can only imagine the Bandstand neighborhood becoming a must-visit triangle of darshan for visiting fans.

Because, even though the old rules of location being everything don’t apply when it comes to Mumbai, where rundown ruins and slums exist quite happily cheek by jowl and our stars have chosen to hang their hats across the length and breadth of the city, from Pali Hill, Juhu, Bandra and Versova, to Napean Sea road and Malabar Hill - it’s one thing to inhabit a particular zip code and quite another to reside in public imagination in the Valhalla of the suburbs. In fact, with this move, it could be said that Singh brings the same flamboyance to his choice of residence that he does to his matters sartorial.

Incidentally, for all its bristling celebrity testosterone, Bandstand has been home to equally iconic industry heroines too: Rekha’s tasteful sea-facing bungalow Sea Spring, which I have had the pleasure of visiting decades ago, (a rare privilege I’m told) lies not even a Baccarat bauble’s throw away from Mannat and Galaxy…

***

Given that most studios were located in North Mumbai, the clamor for homes in Juhu, Bandra and Pali Hill was not surprising back in the early days. Perhaps the fact that many of the industry’s pioneers hailed from smaller, greener towns like Peshawar and Pindi, had made Mumbai’s thatched cottage, tree-lined northern suburbs more appealing to their creative bohemian spirit.

The first of these homes I had visited was in the ‘60s as a child, with my parents : Dev Anand’s brooding hill station cottage-like mansion at Juhu’s Iris Park; Dilip Kumar’s lyrical and rambling bungalow at Pali Hill; Nargis and Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumar’s similar sprawling establishments next door were emblematic of the era’s grace and laid-back charm.

Later, work and friendship would take me to other star homes : Dharmendra’s commodious but cozy mansion at the JVPD scheme; Parveen Babi’s bohemian digs at Kalumal Estate, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s artsy residence next door, Zeenat Aman’s contemporary and well-appointed pad at Napean Sea Road, Shashi Kapoor’s book and art lined crib (with its designated ‘chamcha room’ mischievously created by Jenifer ) down the road and not too far away at Malabar Hill, Simi’s exquisite paean to her life and career..

***

But of all the star home I’ve had the pleasure of visiting, surely Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan’s homes, first Prateeksha and then Jalsa, are in a class of their own.

It’s not just the massive urlis filled with flowers, the magnificent temple pillars, the spectacular bronzes or the striking canvasses showcasing contemporary masters; it’s the care and attention to detail that give these objects their sparkle and context: the fact that the flowers will always be fresh, the memorabilia on display thoughtfully chosen, the books in the library well thumbed, the Master of the House’s formidable collection of rare fountain pens, always filled and ready to use, and the phones answered politely, by old standing gracious staff, are all a testimony to the 24X7 attention to detail afforded by the lady of the house, Jaya Bachchan, who along with everything else she does, takes her role of creating a beautiful and peaceful R&R abode for her high-achieving multi-generational brood, extremely seriously.

***

Other star homes are just as indicative of their residents’ famous styles. SRK’s Mannat where I once interviewed the superstar, with its edgy statement pieces, cool amenities such as soda dispersers, and gaming consoles had wife Gauri Khan’s inimitable contemporary flair; Farah Khan’s plush triplex in Versova with its open-air terrace where the likes of Ed Sheeran mingled with Bollywood’s best and brightest, Shilpa Shetty’s sumptuous sea facing digs in Juhu and Kangana Ranaut’s penthouse in Khar, replete with its wrap around terrace, splash pool and artefacts culled from her globetrotting sprees, all spoke eloquently of their famous residents and their tastes.

***

Of course, like everything else in the industry, star homes have changed over the years. In the old days, they were about mansions crammed with snarling, stuffed tigers, false ceilings, consoles weighed down with their trophies and full-length portraits of themselves.

Then came the move towards sleeker apartments in new areas like the JVPD scheme, Versova and Lokhandwala. Today the buzz words appear to be Wabi-sabi, Japandi and minimalism, with most stars outsourcing the decorating of their residences to a clutch of celebrity designers, giving their homes a cookie cutter appearance.

Rare is the star home that stands out over time for its originality. There was one such. The home of a yesteryear character actress, who I had gone to interview for a magazine piece, back in the ‘80s. Residing alone in a crumbling South Mumbai building, and surrounded by peeling walls and run-down mismatched furniture, the actress had insisted on conducting the afternoon interview, lying in bed under a heavy eiderdown, her salty take on life and the industry, fortified by regular sips from an always-at-hand tumbler of neat whiskey.

I was a rookie journalist at that time, but I’d known right away that this was a home - and scene - I’d never forget.

Since then, there have been many bigger, brighter, more impressive star homes; but that’s the one that’s stayed with me, etched forever in my memory…