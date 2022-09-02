Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur’s bike may have exploded accidentally, says forensic expert

Mumbai: The defence lawyers in the 2008 Malegaon blast have alleged that the blast near Bhikku Chowk in the bike belonging to Pragya Thakur was accidental. The forensic expert who was examined by the prosecution last month also said during the cross-examination by the defence lawyers that he could not scientifically say that the explosives were kept beneath the bike’s seat.

The prosecution last month examined the forensic expert who studied the scene of the offence, bike and other articles from the spot. The defence has alleged that the police planted the articles on the spot.

During the cross-examination by the defence, the witness said, “It is correct to say that scientifically it cannot be said that the explosive device was kept beneath the seat of the LML Freedom bike. It is correct to say that I had guessed that the explosive might have been kept beneath the seat of the bike. I did not find any proof that the explosive was kept beneath the seat of the bike.”

The witness claimed that during the spot examination, he could not find the centre point of the blast. The defence alleged that since the expert could not find any crater, detonator or wire it is possible that the articles could be planted at the place.

The forensic expert further stated that he could not define what type of explosive substance was used in the blast from which nitrite was detected.

During the cross-examination of the forensic expert, the defence put up a theory that the blast actually took place at Nissar Dairy and due to its impact, the vehicles -- Honda Unicorn bike and LML Freedom -- caught fire and burst. The witness declined the theory but admitted that the blast may be artificial or accidental.

It has also been alleged by the defence that after the blast there were riots in the place and also stone pelting in the area because of which the spot where the blast took blast could have been tampered with and in such condition, it is not possible to collect all the evidence from the spot.

