Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur’s bike may have exploded accidentally, says forensic expert
Mumbai: The defence lawyers in the 2008 Malegaon blast have alleged that the blast near Bhikku Chowk in the bike belonging to Pragya Thakur was accidental. The forensic expert who was examined by the prosecution last month also said during the cross-examination by the defence lawyers that he could not scientifically say that the explosives were kept beneath the bike’s seat.
The prosecution last month examined the forensic expert who studied the scene of the offence, bike and other articles from the spot. The defence has alleged that the police planted the articles on the spot.
During the cross-examination by the defence, the witness said, “It is correct to say that scientifically it cannot be said that the explosive device was kept beneath the seat of the LML Freedom bike. It is correct to say that I had guessed that the explosive might have been kept beneath the seat of the bike. I did not find any proof that the explosive was kept beneath the seat of the bike.”
The witness claimed that during the spot examination, he could not find the centre point of the blast. The defence alleged that since the expert could not find any crater, detonator or wire it is possible that the articles could be planted at the place.
The forensic expert further stated that he could not define what type of explosive substance was used in the blast from which nitrite was detected.
During the cross-examination of the forensic expert, the defence put up a theory that the blast actually took place at Nissar Dairy and due to its impact, the vehicles -- Honda Unicorn bike and LML Freedom -- caught fire and burst. The witness declined the theory but admitted that the blast may be artificial or accidental.
It has also been alleged by the defence that after the blast there were riots in the place and also stone pelting in the area because of which the spot where the blast took blast could have been tampered with and in such condition, it is not possible to collect all the evidence from the spot.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
