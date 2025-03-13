Malhar certification sparks debate over religion, commerce and politics in meat industry

The launch of MalharCertification.com, a platform promoting the sale of certified mutton and chicken sourced exclusively from Hindu butchers, from the Khatik community, has triggered a debate in the state. Nitish Rane launched Malharcertification.com, an aggregator promoting meat sold by Hindu butchers, earlier this week.

Launched by state fisheries and port development minister Nitish Rane earlier this week in Mumbai, the initiative has been positioned as an alternative to Halal certification. While its proponents argue that the meat is hygienic and ethically sourced, critics see it as a politically motivated move aimed at countering the dominance of Halal-certified products in the Indian meat industry.

The certification, introduced by the Hindu Dalit Khatik Mahasangh, an association of Hindu butchers, on March 10, guarantees that meat products sold through the platform are sourced only from Hindu butchers who follow the Jhatka method of killing. While Halal involves slow bleeding process of a healthy animal, adhering to Islamic guidelines, Jhatka involves killing an animal with a swift stroke.

A day after its launch, trustees of the Shri Martand Dev Sansthan in Jejuri objected to the name ‘Malhar,’ citing its association with Lord Khandoba. The matter, however, was swiftly settled, as it came to light that it was “only one trustee’s personal opinion” said Abhijit Devkate, a trustee of the Sansthan. “After thorough discussions we supported the move unanimously. The name Khandoba or Malhar is already used by many businesses, and we cannot restrict its usage.”

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad however called the initiative “a divisive attempt to polarize the state on religious lines”.

“Halal meat is lawful and scientifically justified. It is recognised globally as it promotes consumption of hygienic meat,” Awhad said. “Even animals sacrificed in Khandoba and Tulja Bhavani temples follow the Halal method. The Jhatka method is primarily practiced in Punjab among Sikhs. By introducing new classifications, they are trying to divide the two communities This will harm butchers who barely earn ₹200-400 a day.”

Imtiaz Jaleel, former MP and state president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), told HT, “I think there are no other issues left for the government to discuss. Hence, it is raising such matters to keep people divided. If these are the only issues to be discussed, I request chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to form a new ministry dedicated to dividing society and allocate it to Rane.”

Pune-based social activist Vijay Kumbhar questioned the authorisation of the new platform. “Is it a government-recognised body or a private initiative? What are its eligibility criteria? Who verifies them? The chief minister’s office must provide clarity and ensure citizens are not misled,” said Kumbhar.

The controversy surrounding Malhar Certification underscores a larger debate on religious influence in the meat industry, which Rane underlined during the launch of the platform earlier this week. “For Hindus in Maharashtra, we have now launched Malhar Certification to ensure access to authentic Jhatka meat. This is not just about purity; it is about economic empowerment for Hindu butchers,” Rane said during the inauguration. “Every Hindu should purchase meat from Malhar-certified shops. This ensures a 100% Hindu-dominated supply chain with no adulteration and, most importantly, saliva-free meat.”

The platform functions as an aggregator for Hindu butchers across Maharashtra, and provides consumers a directory of Malhar-certified meat shops.

Akash Palange, spokesperson for the Hindu Dalit Khatik Mahasangh, said the certification was an attempt “to reclaim economic opportunities lost to Halal-dominated businesses”.

“Hindus are being forced to consume Halal meat when Hindu Dalit Khatik butchers are available. Consumers unknowingly purchase Halal-certified meat, as they lack awareness. Our certification ensures that customers can access meat processed as per Hindu traditions,” said Palange, emphasising that “the Jhatka method is a centuries old practice”.