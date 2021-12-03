Malik questions NCB’s motive behind seeking transfer of top cases

Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday for asking the state government to hand over the top five cases under the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Maharashtra police’s investigation to them.

NCP chief spokesperson and state minorities minister Nawab Malik asked on what basis did NCB decide which cases they wanted to take over and whether the central agency wanted to encroach on the state’s rights.

According to Malik, Satya Narayan Pradhan, director-general, NCB, wrote a letter to Sanjay Pandey, director general of police (DG), Maharashtra on November 24 asking for the hand cases. “This was being under the directives of union home minister Amit Shah says the letter,” Malik said.

He also tweeted a purported copy of the letter which said, “It is stated that states may, where found appropriate and expedient, consider handing over such cases (having inter-state and international ramifications) to NCB to undertake the task of trying to unearth the entire network. In this connection, DDsG (Region) and zonal directors of NCB (as per jurisdiction) will be calling on/ contacting you and follow-up with your office.”

NCB deputy director general Mutha Ashok Jain did not respond to calls and messages when asked about the letter issued by NCB.

“The union home minister expressed his desire that every state should identify a few such cases with inter-state and international ramifications and carry investigation to logical conclusions, especially in terms of identifying and unearthing the entire network,” the letter further states.

“NCB wants the top five cases to be handed over to them. We want to know the criteria if top cases will be two grams, five grams, three tonnes (of drugs) or it will be based upon the mass publicity. Following the rights being provided to them, the state government’s with the help of their own units are taking action against the drug cartels. ANC has taken more actions compared to what NCB did. If you have your own unit, why do you want cases to be transferred? Do you want to end the state’s autonomy or extort money is a question,” Malik said questioning the motive behind the move.

He also sought action in the 26 alleged bogus cases in which innocent people were framed and said, “It has become clear that the zonal unit is involved in extortion activities by forming a private army, in that situation the central government will have to answer as to why they want the transfer.”

“Motive and intention of the #NCB upon reading this letter appears questionable? Why are they trying to infringe upon the rights of the state government when there is no provision in the NDPS act to do so? Is there an ulterior motive? NCB must answer the citizens of India,” Malik tweeted.