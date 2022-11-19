Malwani man kills 5-year-old son

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of his five-year-old son on Saturday morning.

The accused has been identified as Nandan Adhikari, who stayed near Malwani Church Market in Malad West along with his wife Sunita, 13-year-old-daughter Geet and son Laksha.

On Saturday, Adhikari’s daughter had asked him to come for an open day in her school. As he refused to come along, the mother-daughter duo left for the school at around 9am.

Later, Sunita received a call from one of her relatives that police have come to their house. She rushed to her house and found that her husband had killed their son.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“We have arrested Adhikari from his house. The body of the boy was sent to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali for post-mortem,” a police officer said.

Adhikari has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that Adhikari used to sleep continuously and that led to disputes in the family.