Man, 50, son, 19, arrested for raping minor relative for 9 years

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man and his elder son, 19, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping their 14-year-old relative on different occasions between 2014 and 2022.

As per the police, the girl lives in Virar with her family. Based on the girl’s statement, her uncle and his two sons – including a minor – had been sexually assaulting her since she was six years old. The assaults happened when she used to visit them at their residence in Borivali.

On Saturday, the girl confided about the instances to her parents, following which they approached the local police in the Palghar district with a complaint. The police registered a case and transferred it to the MHB Colony police station in Borivali in whose jurisdiction the girl’s uncle lives.

Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector of MHB Colony police station said that a team was formed to nab the man and his elder son from their house in Borivali within four hours of the complaint being lodged. As the younger son is a minor, his mother has been asked to remain present with him before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), “We have arrested the men for repeatedly sexually assaulting the girl under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and IPC,” said Kudalkar.

