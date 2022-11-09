Man accused by girlfriend of links with D-gang finally arrested

Mumbai The Colaba police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man for alleged thieving and illegal possession of a gun following a complaint lodged by his 54-year-old live-in partner. However, after the arrest, the police arrived at the conclusion that the woman had filed a false complaint, as her partner had decided to leave her for another woman.

The complainant, Ritu Bhatia, is a property dealer and a resident of Strand Road in Colaba. Bhatia filed the complaint on July 11 this year against Prasad Pingulkar alias Vicky, a native of Sindhudurg who is in the jewellery business. Bhatia, who has known Pingulkar for 12 years, told the police that the two had been living together for the past few years.

The FIR filed by Bhatia said that on July 3, Pingulkar started packing his bags. When she asked him where he was going, he told her that he was in serious legal trouble. Bhatia claimed she spotted a gun in his hand and tried to stop him but in vain.

Suspecting that he had links with the D-gang or some other terror outfit, Bhatia informed the Nagpada Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about him. They suggested that she file a complaint with the local police.

On July 11, Bhatia discovered that jewellery and valuables worth ₹50 lakh were missing from her safe. Suspecting that Pingulkar might have stolen them, she filed a complaint with the Colaba police and informed them that he had an unlicensed gun. “She also told us that, based on his whatsapp messages, she suspected her partner of having links with the D-gang or some other terror outfit,” said a police source.

Since Pingulkar’s phone was switched off, the police could not locate him. He was finally arrested on Sunday along with his friend Narendra Tiwari, who allegedly helped him.

During the interrogation, however, the investigators prima facie discovered that the woman had allegedly filed a false complaint against the man as he had decided to leave her for another woman from Ulhasnagar. The police said they had not found any gun or stolen valuables in Pingulkar’s possessions or at the place where he was living.

The statement of Bhatia’s house help, Nanhe, who had returned to his home in UP after the incident, was also recorded before a magistrate. “Nanhe claimed that he was present when Pingulkar left the home, and that he hadn’t seen any gun on him. He informed us that Pingulkar had left the house on earlier occasions too, but Bhatia always managed to convince him to come back. Nanhe surmised that since Pingulkar was untraceable this time, Bhatia could have filed a false complaint against him,” said a senior police officer from south region.

“Pingulkar was apparently angry with Bhatia, as she had allegedly insulted one of his friends at her bungalow in Lonavala by spitting in his face,” the police source added. “Nanhe, who had been working at the woman’s house for many years and knew Pingulkar, told us that he did not think Pingulkar could have links with the D-gang or other terror groups.”

The police has also informed the court about the findings of the investigation.

A senior police officer said that the investigators would close the case after fully ascertaining that it was false. “We will also take legal opinion on whether action should be taken against Bhatia for filing a false complaint,” he said.