Man accused in ₹4.12-crore fraud case dies by suicide in Alibag; Co-accused booked for abetment

NAVI MUMBAI: A 48-year-old man from Mangaon, accused in a ₹4.12-crore government fraud case, died by suicide in Alibag after allegedly being harassed by his co-accused. The police recovered a suicide note which stated that his co-accused were mainly responsible for the fraud and he was under immense pressure because of them.

According to the police, the deceased and the two accused — both residents of Alibag — had been booked in February this year for allegedly defrauding the government of ₹4.12 crore. The man traveled to Alibag on October 12 to meet his co-accused and discuss the case, and was staying with his relatives in Vidyanagar, Alibag.

The incident occurred at 12:40 am when his wife and son found him in a critical state and rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Alibag, where he was admitted and succumbed on Monday while undergoing treatment, the police said.

The police recovered a suicide note, which stated that his two co-accused were responsible for the fraud and he was under immense pressure because of them, because of which he had to take the extreme step.

Subsequently, based on his wife’s complaint, the police booked the two accused under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.