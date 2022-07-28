Man arrested for abetment of suicide of married woman in Khandeshwar

Three months after a married woman died of suicide in Khandeshwar, the investigations revealed that her cousin had been forcing her to have an extra-marital affair, thus harassing her. Following these findings, the cousin has been booked and arrested by Khandeshwar police.

The accused, identified as Dyanesh Darade (30), a resident of Beed, was arrested on Thursday by Khandeshwar police after the 37-year-old husband of the 35-year-old woman registered a case against him for abetment of suicide.

In the statement by her husband given to police, he has said that on April 13, at around 3.30pm, she had consumed rat poison and she told about it to her husband in the evening when he was packing to go for a funeral in their hometown in Beed.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment wherein she was alive till April 17, when she died during the treatment. Every day, she was asked by her husband why she took the extreme step but she never gave an answer. After her death, while going through her phone, one day, he heard the call recordings between his wife and the accused wherein she was heard saying that she was fed up with him and she might take away her life because of the harassment. This call was of a day prior to the day she consumed the poison,” a police officer from Khandeshwar police station said.

Later, the husband of the deceased confronted the accused following which he revealed that they were in an extra-marital relationship for the last two years and that she wanted to end it while he kept pushing for it. The accused has been sent to police custody till July 30.