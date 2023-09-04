Man held for abetment to suicide of his wife

Dombivli: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abetment to suicide of his 25-year-old wife, who killed herself following an argument between them over her texting another man.

According to Manpada police, they found that a man was constantly in touch with the woman through a social media app. “On the day of Raksha Bandhan, she was chatting with this man and the husband came to know about this and a heated argument ensued between them. Then, she died by suicide,” said Datta Sanap, assistant police inspector, Manpada police station.

“We are taking the help of the cyber cell to trace this man who was in touch with her and record his statement,” added Sanap.

On Thursday, the wife, who lives in Muktainagar in Jalgaon district, along with her husband, had come to her sister-in-law’s house in Ajdepada, Dombivali East, for Raksha Bandhan ceremony with her brother.

The police said the husband and wife had an argument over the issue of her chatting with another man, and the sister-in-law tried to intervene and there was an exchange with her. Following this, the wife killed herself.

The police had initially registered an accidental death report (ADR) but later booked her husband. Investigations are on, as they are looking for the man she was in touch with.