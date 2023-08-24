Man arrested for trying to break open ATM in Nalasopara

MUMBAI: A man was arrested for allegedly trying to break open the ATM machine in Nalasopara around 1.30am with rocks and sickle. The loud noises coming from the ATM centre woke up nearby shop employees, who then informed the police.

The accused has been identified as Hritik Rathod, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Nalasopara East. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Hritik Rathod, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Nalasopara East.

According to the Nalasopara police, the incident took place in Vijay Nagar around 1.30am police constable SS Talware was informed by the police control room about a house break-in happening near the Vijay Nagar locality.

Talware then called a beat marshal patrolling the locality, who reached the spot and caught the accused red-handed with rocks and hammer.

The police officers said the ATM centre did not have a security guard. The CCTV camera installed in the ATM captured Rathod entering and trying to break open the machine.

“We are now checking to find out whether he had attempted break-ins in the past as well,” said a police officer. The police officers said that due to the alertness of the locals sleeping inside shops, they were able to arrest the thief before he could manage to rob any money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON