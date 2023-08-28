Man dupes cop of 5 lakh on promise of job at Indian Railways

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a police constable of ₹5 lakh on the promise of providing a job to the latter’s son at the Indian Railways.

The accused has been identified as Prasad Kamble, a resident of Kolhapur. Acting on a tip-off, the police ambushed the accused in his hometown and arrested him. He was brought to Mumbai and produced in the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till September 2.

“The victim, Tanaji Mohite, 55, met the accused six years ago when he was posted at the DB Marg police station, Grant Road East. Kamble, who stayed in a room at Yadgar Guest House in Grant Road East, claimed he often visited Mantralaya and was acquainted with several senior officials there,” an officer from Gamdevi police station said.

In 2017, when they met, Mohite told Kamble about his son, who completed his engineering (electronics) course and was looking for a job in private firms, the officer said, adding, “To this, the accused said that he knew few officials in the Indian Railways and could arrange a job as a junior engineer, however, Mohite need to shell out money.”

The officer said that after a few days, they again met in Hindu Vishranti Gruha, Nana Chowk, and the accused told him that he had spoken to a senior official in the railway ministry in Delhi, but Mohite would have to pay ₹5 lakh for the post. “The victim then gave a cheque of ₹3 lakh and gave ₹2 lakh cash to the accused,” the officer added.

However, after receiving the money, Kamble started to avoid Mohite and later blocked his phone number. “The constable then inquired at the Yadgar Guest House and learnt that he used to visit and stay on rent. He then went to the accused’s hometown where he was told that Kamble had duped many people using a similar modus operandi,” the officer said.

Kamble was booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) of the IPC, and last year a manhunt was launched for him.