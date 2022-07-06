Man arrested for hacking woman’s Instagram account in a bid to defame her

Mumbai A man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly hacking a city woman’s Instagram account days before her wedding and announcing that she was going to run away before the wedding.

The woman, a resident of Goregaon east, was engaged in May and got married last month. The woman’s parents had posted her wedding invitation on social media and also sent soft copies of the invitation to their relatives through WhatsApp on June 10.

A day later, the woman noticed that her Instagram account had been hacked by an unidentified person and her wedding invitation card was posted on it with a message: “This woman is going to leave her groom and run away from her wedding.” The accused also claimed that the woman was known to him and was in his contact.

“As soon as the woman learnt about the hack, she informed her parents and finance, who approached the police and reported the incident. Based on their complaint, we registered a case against the unidentified person,” said a police officer from Vanrai police station.

The police officers then learnt that the number from which the woman’s Instagram page was hacked was being used in Uttar Pradesh. The police then reached out to the cyber crime police in Uttar Pradesh and located the accused, identified as Yakub Danial Katti (25), a stranger to the woman and her family.

“We have arrested Katti and produced him before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him to police custody. We are now trying to find out the motive behind the crime and why Katti targeted the woman and where he got her contact details and Instagram account ID from,” added the police officer.