Man arrested for hacking woman’s Instagram account in a bid to defame her
Mumbai A man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly hacking a city woman’s Instagram account days before her wedding and announcing that she was going to run away before the wedding.
The woman, a resident of Goregaon east, was engaged in May and got married last month. The woman’s parents had posted her wedding invitation on social media and also sent soft copies of the invitation to their relatives through WhatsApp on June 10.
A day later, the woman noticed that her Instagram account had been hacked by an unidentified person and her wedding invitation card was posted on it with a message: “This woman is going to leave her groom and run away from her wedding.” The accused also claimed that the woman was known to him and was in his contact.
“As soon as the woman learnt about the hack, she informed her parents and finance, who approached the police and reported the incident. Based on their complaint, we registered a case against the unidentified person,” said a police officer from Vanrai police station.
The police officers then learnt that the number from which the woman’s Instagram page was hacked was being used in Uttar Pradesh. The police then reached out to the cyber crime police in Uttar Pradesh and located the accused, identified as Yakub Danial Katti (25), a stranger to the woman and her family.
“We have arrested Katti and produced him before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him to police custody. We are now trying to find out the motive behind the crime and why Katti targeted the woman and where he got her contact details and Instagram account ID from,” added the police officer.
-
I-T raids Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Lab's office in Bengaluru
The Income Tax department Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Micro Labs Ltd, the manufacturers of Dolo-650 tablet that was widely used by Covid-19 patients during the last over two years, on charges of alleged tax evasion. Officials said the department is looking at financial documents, balance sheets and business distributor networks of the company as part of the searches.
-
Offerings to Kaali vary from place to place, say priests after Moitra’s remarks
A day after the Trinamool Congress condemned its Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's statement that Kaali is a “meat eating and alcohol accepting Goddess” to her and the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded her arrest on charges of hurting Hindu religious sentiments, many priests and believers on Wednesday echoed Moitra's line and said that offerings to Kaali do vary from place to place.
-
Illegal immigration racket busted in Jalandhar, 536 passports seized
The Jalandhar police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an illegal immigration racket with the arrest of four men, who are facing around 120 criminal cases and were running five unauthorised consultancies in the city to dupe people on the pretext of sending them abroad. Police have also recovered 536 Indian passports, ₹49,000 cash, a laptop, and three computers from the possession of the suspects, identified as Nitin, Amit Sharma, Sahil Ghai, and Tajinder Singh.
-
Spice of Life | Rest assured, retirement is an opportunity, not a calamity
After 39 years of service, I was to retire. The language felt cold, even brutal. The speeches at the felicitation had begun in right earnest. I abruptly realised it was my departure that the speaker was referring to. I would stop being important at home as well. An increase in life expectancy has changed the concept of retirement, now half your work life is still left, leaving you a time management problem.
-
Amritsar police get five more days to grill Lawrence Bishnoi in Kandowalia murder case
An Amritsar court on Wednesday extended gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's police remand by five days, after the local police requested more time to interrogate him for the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia. Bishnoi, who has been identified as the main conspirator in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, was brought to Punjab on June 15 on transit remand from Delhi, where he was lodged in the Tihar jail.
