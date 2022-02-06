Man arrested for killing neighbour over 100

Mumbai: A mechanic was arrested for allegedly killing his 28-year-old neighbour and then calling the police saying that his friend was committing suicide.

Dahisar police arrested the accused, identified as Kokate Parmeshwar, on Friday for smothering the victim and then attempting to set him ablaze by wrapping him in a mattress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police officers, the deceased, identified as Raju Patil, had loaned ₹100 to Parmeshwar’s relative. On Friday, when Patil asked for his money back, Parmeshwar refused to pay him, following which Patil began abusing him. Parmeshwar retaliated and in a fit of rage, he smothered Patil killing him instantly.

To dispose of Patil’s body, Parmeshwar wrapped it in a mattress and set it on fire. After ten minutes, Parmeshwar called up the police saying that his neighbour is committing suicide.

The Dahisar police, subsequently, reached the spot along with the fire brigade. Patil was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. After the autopsy, the police learnt that Patil died due to smothering and not because of burn injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the report, police detained Parmeshwar, who later confessed to the murder. “We have arrested Parmeshwar under section 302 of the IPC for murder,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.