Man arrested for posting private photos of ex-girlfriend on social media

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Vanrai police on Wednesday for allegedly posting his ex-girlfriend’s private photos on WhatsApp and Facebook after she broke up with him for harassing her.

The accused, identified as Romanish Lakara, a resident of Assam, had moved to Mumbai along with his then-girlfriend in 2019 to search for jobs. While the woman secured a job as domestic help, the man went to live with his sister at Nehru Nagar, Juhu. The police officers said that Lakara was harassing the woman and forcing her to hand over her full salary to him every month.

According to cops, the two met on May 5, and the woman broke up with him. Lakara, who could not take the rejection, threatened the woman by posting her private photos online. She, however, did not pay heed to his threats.

Cops said, when the woman reached home, she discovered that Lakara had uploaded her private picture as his WhatsApp display photo and posted several other pictures as a status update on the same app. A day later, Lakara created a fake Facebook profile for the woman and posted her private pictures along with her mobile number on the page.

When she started getting calls, she narrated the incident to her employer and they took her to the Vanrai police station and registered a complaint.

PSI Rani Puri from the Vanrai police station said that they laid a trap to intercept the accused by asking the woman to call Lakara on Wednesday to meet her at Dadar station and take the money that he had demanded, “We laid a trap at Dadar station and arrested the accused for extortion and under sections of the Information Technology Act,” said Puri.