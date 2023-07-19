Man stabs girlfriend for refusing to marry him

Navi Mumbai: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for stabbed his girlfriend multiple times for refusing to marry him, according to Khandeshwar police.

The 23-year-old victim, who was seriously injured in the attack, has been admitted to MGM Hospital, where she is said to be out of danger, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Bhagwan Kholu Kajbale, a resident of Vashi. Kajbale was in a relationship with the victim, a resident of Kamothe, for the last three and a half years. They used to work in neighbouring shops in New Panvel and had got acquainted with each other.

According to the complainant, the accused was fired from the job a few months back and for the last one and half months, he had been asking her to marry him, which she refused.

The accused suspected that his girlfriend was cheating on him and used to harass her mentally.

On Sunday, the victim was at work, in a cosmetic shop, and had been avoiding answering Kajbale’s phone calls. At around 2.30 pm, when the owner of the shop had gone for lunch when Kajbale entered the shop and started arguing with her.

He accused her of having an affair and alleged that that’s why she was always busy on the phone.

The fight escalated and he broke her phone and using a knife he had brought in, stabbed her multiple times in the neck and slashed her face. He then fled from the shop.

The injured victim managed to rush to a nearby shop, where people came to her help and took her to the Hospital.

The Khandeshwar police were alerted they have registered an FIR ove the incident.

Kajbale was absconding for two days and on Tuesday, the police received information that he was at his residence, from where they nabbed him.

“The accused had planned to kill his girlfriend and that is the reason he was carrying the knife with him. The victim is out of danger,” said Sameer Chaskar, assistant police inspector, Khandeshwar police station.