Man cooks up suicide story to cover up wife’s murder

ByVinay Dalvi
Jul 29, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was recently arrested for allegedly strangulating his wife to death with a dupatta in Wadala. The accused – identified as Rajesh Vasant Inarkar, a resident of Samta Nagar, Wadala – initially cooked up a story that the woman had hanged herself, but the post-mortem report revealed that the woman was strangled, police officials said on Friday.

According to the police, on Thursday morning, Inarkar took his wife, Roshni Inarkar, 29, to KEM hospital, claiming she did not wake up in the morning. The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident.

“When Inarkar was questioned, he said that his wife had hanged herself. However, we had doubts after visiting the spot, as we didn’t find any rope hanging to the ceiling and suspected his claims. Inarkar also said that after hanging she fell,” an officer from RAK Marg police station said.

“Our doubts were strengthened by the post-mortem report, which revealed that the woman was strangled and did not die due to hanging,” the officer added. “On further interrogation, he finally confessed to the crime.”

The officer said that he had an illicit affair, and his wife had come to know about it, after which there were fights between them. “They fought on Wednesday night as well, after which the man took a dupatta and strangled her while she was fast asleep,” the officer said.

According to Roshni’s brother, Jagdish Yesare, the couple married in 2013 and have an eight-year-old son. “Rajesh did odd jobs. Our families hail from Dapoli in Ratnagiri district,” he added.

