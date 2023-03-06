Man arrested from Pune for sending lewd messages to over 100 women

Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was arrested from Pune for allegedly sending obscene WhatsApp videos and messages to more than 100 women by calling random numbers.

The accused has been identified as Rajkumar Raju Swami, a native of Karnataka.

In March 2022, an Andheri-based fashion designer registered a complaint against a former office boy who was allegedly sending obscene messages on WhatsApp after she had fired him. Swami was fired for allegedly harassing her female colleagues.

Infuriated about getting fired from the job and to take revenge, he had begun sending lewd messages to the designer.

“After registering the case, we had been tracing the mobile number of Swami but we were not able to locate him as he had disposed of his SIM card,” said a police officer from Andheri police station.

The officer added that last week, when Swami’s phone was switched on, they traced his location to Nasrapur in Bhor district, Pune. Swami was arrested and brought to Mumbai.

During interrogation, Swami told police that he had sent such lewd messages and videos to more than 100 women who he did not even know, “Swami used to dial a random 10-digit mobile number from his phone. If the phone was answered by a woman, he used to save the number and then start sending the woman obscene messages,” said the officer.

“He told us that he did this for fun and also said that he did not know any of the women. He said he used to see their display photos on WhatsApp and send them messages. Sometimes the women blocked his number,” said the officer.

The police have arrested Swami for molestation under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

