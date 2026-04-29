MUMBAI: A Worli fisherman was allegedly stabbed at Seaface on Sunday, a day after being threatened over his mother’s petition in the Bombay High Court in which she accused a co-operative society of corruption linked with the Coastal Road compensation records. Police have arrested the accused, Umesh Patil.

Man attacked after mother alleges compensation in Coastal Road payout

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Paresh Worlikar, 44, a resident of Worli Koliwada, was allegedly attacked at a fish godown near the Worli Seaface when Patil allegedly lunged at his neck with a knife. Worlikar stepped back, suffering shoulder injuries instead. Locals caught the attacker briefly, but he allegedly threatened them and escaped before being nabbed later.

“I had already complained to the police that these people were going to attack me, however the cops didn’t take it seriously,” said Worlikar.

During a meeting on Saturday, Worlikar was allegedly threatened by Umesh and his brother Vijay with consequences for approaching the court.

Vijay Patil heads the Macchimar Co-operative Society, which was appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2022 to compile a list of residents eligible for compensation, as the Coastal Road project was expected to affect the fishing community’s livelihood.

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{{^usCountry}} Worlikar, alleged that his mother, Vidya Worlikar, had moved the high court claiming irregularities in compensation distribution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Worlikar, alleged that his mother, Vidya Worlikar, had moved the high court claiming irregularities in compensation distribution. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, names of eligible beneficiaries, including his mother and wife, were missing from the list submitted by the co-operative society. An RTI query later revealed that some listed beneficiaries were not residents of Worli Koliwada, following which the family filed a petition alleging fraud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, names of eligible beneficiaries, including his mother and wife, were missing from the list submitted by the co-operative society. An RTI query later revealed that some listed beneficiaries were not residents of Worli Koliwada, following which the family filed a petition alleging fraud. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Worli police have booked Umesh under sections 109, 352 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Worli police have booked Umesh under sections 109, 352 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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