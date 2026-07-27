MUMBAI: A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Versova police for allegedly attacking his elderly parents with a knife after he was driven to rage by their frequent arguments at their Yari Road home on Saturday morning. Man attacks parents with knife over frequent quarrels, held

The accused, identified as Nabeen Qureshi, allegedly woke up around 11am to the sound of his parents arguing at their residence in Manik Moti Apartments. According to the police, he found his father, Ejaz Qureshi, 70, and mother, Mobina Qureshi, 63, engaged in a heated verbal altercation in the kitchen.

In his statement, the accused’s younger brother, Hajik Qureshi, 25, a civil engineer, told the police that Nabeen, in a fit of rage, picked up a kitchen knife and slashed both his parents on their faces.

Despite the attack, the accused himself rushed his parents to Tunga Hospital in Andheri West for treatment. However, a neighbour noticed the elderly couple bleeding as they were being taken to the hospital and alerted the police.

“When we reached the hospital, we found that Ejaz had been admitted with serious injuries, while Mobina was treated and discharged,” said an officer from Versova police station.

The police subsequently detained Nabeen and recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack from the family’s residence.

During the investigation, Mobina told the police that her son had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past two years, and that his mental health issues may have contributed to the incident, the officer said.

Senior Police Inspector Deepshikha Ware of Versova police station said an FIR has been registered against Qureshi under Sections 109(1)(attempt to murder) and 118(2)(voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was arrested on Sunday and will be produced before a court.