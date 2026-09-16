Thane: A trader carrying ₹40 lakh in cash to a bank was allegedly ambushed by four masked men on two motorcycles in a busy Kalyan market on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects rammed their motorcycles into his scooter, knocked him and his employee to the ground and allegedly snatched the cash before escaping.

Man carrying ₹40 lakh to bank robbed in Kalyan

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The robbery took place around 1:30pm near Sahajanand Chowk on Old Mumbai-Agra Road, alarming traders and residents in the area.

According to the police, the victim, a cigarette and biscuit trader Faruque Akhtar was travelling from Waldhuni towards Kalyan with one of his employees. Four masked men on two motorcycles were allegedly following them when, near Sahajanand Chowk, they rammed their bikes into the scooter.

Akhtar and his employee fell onto the road. When they tried to resist, three of the suspects allegedly assaulted them and grabbed a bag containing the cash. The four then fled towards Durgadi Fort on their motorcycles, from where they could access the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The cash was meant to be deposited at a Bank of Baroda branch in Kalyan, located just around 100 metres from where the robbery occurred.

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{{^usCountry}} The victims told police that the two motorcycles, identified as a Burgman and a Splendor, had no number plates. Akhtar subsequently went to Bazarpeth police station and lodged a complaint against four unidentified suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victims told police that the two motorcycles, identified as a Burgman and a Splendor, had no number plates. Akhtar subsequently went to Bazarpeth police station and lodged a complaint against four unidentified suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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Police teams and forensic personnel visited the spot following the robbery. Investigators are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby shops and establishments to identify the suspects and establish their escape route.

Ganesh Nhayde, Senior Police Inspector of Bazarpeth Police Station, told HT, “After the incident, I, along with my team and the forensic team, visited the spot for investigation. We have formed different teams to trace the accused. We are examining CCTV footage of the incident recorded by nearby shops and other establishments.”

Police are also examining whether the robbery was planned and if someone familiar with Akhtar’s movements tipped off the suspects.