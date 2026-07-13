NAVI MUMBAI: A 47-year-old Badlapur man died after collapsing during an office outing at Imagica theme park in Khalapur on Friday evening.

Man collapses, dies during office trip to Imagica

Kapil Rajaram Patil, 47, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kulgaon, Badlapur, had visited the amusement park with colleagues for his company’s annual excursion.

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According to Khalapur police, the group had spent the day enjoying rides and attractions and were preparing to leave when Patil, who was seated near the locker area between 4 pm and 5 pm, complained of dizziness before collapsing.

His colleagues alerted park authorities, who rushed him to a nearby hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred to another clinic in Khalapur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered an accidental death report under Section 194(unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Preliminary findings suggest Patil may have suffered a cardiac event.

In a separate incident, Vandan Padmakar Juikar, 25, a resident of Hashivare village in Alibag taluka, died after a broken section of a roadside streetlight pole allegedly fell onto his scooter while he was travelling on the Kalekhind–Hashivare Road at Jalpada village at around 8.30 am on May 11.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the impact caused Juikar to lose control of the scooter, throwing him onto the road. He sustained severe head injuries and later succumbed to them. No one else was injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the impact caused Juikar to lose control of the scooter, throwing him onto the road. He sustained severe head injuries and later succumbed to them. No one else was injured. {{/usCountry}}

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Although the accident occurred in May, the FIR was registered only on July 11 because of delays.

A case has been registered under Sections 106(1)(death by negligence), 125(b)(endangering life) and 281(rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.