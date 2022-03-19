Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man dies after accidentally falling off terrace while playing Holi

The 26-year-old man was trying to hide on the terrace of a 4-storey building when his friends ran to him with colours on the day of Holi.
The deceased was identified as Suraj More of Shivaji Nagar area. The police have registered an accidental death report in the matter. (Representational Image)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 02:18 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat

AMBERNATH: A 26-year-old man died after accidentally falling from the terrace of a 4-storey building in Ambernath while playing Holi with his friends on Friday late evening, police said.

The Shivaji Nagar police have registered an accidental death report in the matter.

The deceased was identified as Suraj More of Shivaji Nagar area.

He moved to a new residence recently. He along with his elder brother went to meet their old friends at Sharda society in Shivaji Nagar on the occasion of Holi. While they were standing on the ground with a friend, some other old friends saw them and ran to them with colours.

“The duo ran to hide somewhere. Elder brother Tushar hid on the first floor of the building while Suraj went to the terrace. Some of their friends found Tushar and they brought him to the ground to color him and while doing so they heard a big thud. They saw Suraj and took him to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to another hospital but declared dead during the treatment,” said a police officer from the Shivaji Nagar police station.

Senior police inspector Madhukar Bhoge said, “ His postmortem report is awaited, to know the exact reason of his death. We have registered an accidental death report in the matter.”

