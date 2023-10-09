Man dies, son hurt after bus rams their two-wheeler

Thane: A man died, and his son riding pillion suffered injuries after a bus hit them from behind in Thane on Sunday. According to the police, the incident occurred at Cadbury Junction on the Eastern Express Highway, Thane, around 3 pm, when Rakesh Bangera, 52, a bank employee, and Vishal Rakesh Bangera, 17, were hit by a private bus coming from the same direction. Rakesh suffered head and bodily injuries as he came under the left wheel of the bus, while Vishal sustained injuries as he fell on the other side of the road.

A bystander alerted the traffic police, and both were taken to Lake City Hospital, where Rakesh was declared dead on arrival while Vishal is undergoing treatment.

Mahesh Mahadwad, police sub-inspector, Rabodi Police Station, said, “The driver approached the police station and surrendered himself. We booked a case under 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 338(causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and under section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.”

