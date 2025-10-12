NAVI MUMBAI: A 50-year-old man died, and his wife sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle skidded on the Mumbai–Goa Highway on Friday morning. The couple fell on the slope near Karnala Bird Sanctuary. Man dies, wife injured as bike skids in Karnala Ghat

The deceased, Rajendra Janardan Patil, was a resident of Tinwire village in Alibag taluka in Raigad district. His wife, Dipali Rajendra Patil, 43, the pillion rider, suffered severe injuries to her right leg and head.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11.30am when the couple was travelling towards Panvel on their Hero Passion motorcycle. Police said as they descended the slope near Karnala Bird Sanctuary Ghat, Patil apparently lost control of the bike, which skidded on the road and overturned.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the rider didn’t pay adequate attention to the road conditions, leading to the accident. The ghat sections of the Mumbai–Goa Highway, especially near Karnala, are prone to accidents due to slippery road conditions,” a police officer from Panvel Taluka police station said.

Rajendra Patil sustained critical injuries and died on the spot, while Dipali is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, said an officer