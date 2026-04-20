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Man dupes passengers at airport posing as student in need

The case came to light after a Pune-based sales manager, Akshay Gawade, 31, lodged a complaint. Gawade alleged he was duped of ₹16,000 on March 21

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:18 am IST
By Megha Sood 
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Mumbai: A conman posing as a Nagpur engineering student allegedly duped passengers at Mumbai airport by claiming he had lost his flight ticket and lacked money. Airport police have registered an FIR and suspect that the accused cheated at least three to four people.

Man dupes passengers at airport posing as student in need

The case came to light after a Pune-based sales manager, Akshay Gawade, 31, lodged a complaint. Gawade alleged he was duped of 16,000 on March 21 after he landed at Mumbai domestic airport from Kolkata following an official trip.

Gawade told police that around 12.30pm, soon after stepping out of the domestic arrival gate, he was approached by a man who introduced himself as Nilaboyina Srigiridhara Aditya. The accused claimed to be a student of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, and showed a college ID card.

He told Gawade that he had lost his ticket and urgently needed money to travel to Hyderabad. Believing him, Gawade transferred 16,000 via Google Pay after scanning a QR code shown by the accused.

 
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