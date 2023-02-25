Man fakes robbery to teach wife a lesson, arrested

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man from Andheri was arrested on Friday for allegedly faking his robbery. The accused – identified as Amit Mohammad Vora – confessed that he wanted to teach his wife a lesson and hence came up with the story of ₹44 lakh being robbed from him.

When the cops questioned him as to why he faked the entire incident, Vora told them that his wife splurged a lot of money and never thought before spending it, a police officer said, adding, “So he wanted to teach her a lesson. He made up a story of the money given by her mother being robbed to make her realise the importance of the money.” (Image for representation)

On Wednesday, Vora – an event management company owner – approached the Agripada police station and filed a complaint. “He said that after collecting ₹44 lakh sent by his mother-in-law from Dubai, they were stopped by two people who posed as policemen near Monte South building in the Byculla area,” said Yogendra Pache, senior police inspector of Agripada police station.

“While they were busy with the cops, Vora claimed that two people came on a bike and fled with the briefcase which had the cash,” he added.

The police immediately registered an FIR against the unknown accused.

“We went to the spot to check the CCTV cameras. However, we could not find any incidents in that area. On being confronted, he changed the spot. He was trying to make sure that the spot that he claimed where the robbery took place didn’t have any CCTV coverage. Later, he was also changing versions of the story. When we questioned his father, who he claimed was with him during the robbery, his version was a little different,” added Pache.

The police then rigorously questioned the duo separately. “After finding a lot of discrepancies in both the versions, Vora confessed that he had lied about the whole episode,” said Pache.

The police then added relevant sections for false information and criminal breach of trust against Vora and arrested him in his own complaint. He was produced before the Bhoiwada Metropolitan Magistrate court that granted him his police custody till Sunday.

“We have also recovered the ₹44 lakh from him which was kept at his home in Andheri,” said DCP Akbar Pathan.