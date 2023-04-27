Mobile thief uses traffic jams, crowd to escape police

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man, arrested in two mobile theft cases, fled from Mahim while being escorted to the police station after a medical check-up. The accused, identified as Ramkumar Morya, took advantage of a traffic jam, loosened his handcuffs, pushed the constable and fled from the spot.

“The police team that escorted him reached Mahim Junction traffic chowki on Cadell Road. As there was a huge traffic jam, police constable Hansraj Gaikwad from Kurla Police Station, decided to walk towards the police lock-up instead of waiting in the vehicle. It was very crowded at the gate of Baba Makhdoom Shah Dargah, Mahim. The accused took advantage of the crowd and gave a jerk because of which his hand was freed from the handcuffs. He then pushed Gaikwad and fled from the spot,” said a police officer from Mahim police station. (Image for representation)

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, Morya – a resident of Kurla West – was being taken to Mahim police lock-up after a medical check-up at Bhabha Hospital.

“We have launched a manhunt for the accused. He is from Uttar Pradesh and we suspect he might return to his hometown. We are simultaneously checking CCTV footage at various railway stations as well,” said the police officer.

A fresh case has been registered against Morya under section 224 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension.