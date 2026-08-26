MUMBAI: A burglary attempt at a bank branch in Malad came to nothing after a man allegedly broke into the premises but could not access the cash kept in secured lockers, police said. The accused allegedly damaged the bank’s server wiring, locker-room sensors and other equipment before fleeing. He was arrested within 24 hours of the complaint being registered, police said.

Man held after failed bid to steal cash from Malad bank

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The accused, Pradeep Ramchandra Mane, was produced before a magistrate’s court in Borivali on Tuesday and remanded to police custody.

The incident took place on Friday night at the bank’s Evershine Nagar branch. It was discovered on Monday morning by Shreya Singh, the branch’s batch operations manager, who noticed that the lobby lights were on even though she had switched them off before leaving.

Singh inspected the premises and found that someone had tried to open a door using an access card but had failed. She then checked the ground and first floors and noticed that a CCTV camera had been removed and a desk drawer was open.

She also found damage to wiring in the server room and sensors in the locker room. Police said the intruder had broken the latch and bolt of a door to enter the bank.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh informed senior officials and later approached Bangur Nagar police to file a complaint on behalf of the bank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh informed senior officials and later approached Bangur Nagar police to file a complaint on behalf of the bank. {{/usCountry}}

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Police obtained CCTV footage from the premises and surrounding area and identified the suspected intruder as Mane. He was detained for questioning and allegedly admitted to breaking into the bank with the intention of stealing, a police officer said.

The officer said Mane could not access the cash because it was kept in secured lockers, following which he fled the premises. Mane was subsequently arrested and booked in connection with the attempted robbery, police said.