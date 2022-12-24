Man held for abusing CM, other politicians on Twitter

Mumbai. The Maharashtra Cyber police, on Friday, arrested a man from Dhule for allegedly abusing and making objectionable comments against chief minister Eknath Shinde, union minister Narayan Rane, his son Nitesh Rane, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and other politicians on Twitter.

Gajendra Patil – a resident of Varkhede in Dhule district – claims to be a journalist for a locally published weekly. He has been arrested on the complaint of a Twitter user Viraj Mahamunkar, who follows many political leaders on social media.

As per the complaint, between July 31 and October 20, Patil, 45, had posted around 26 objectionable tweets against Shinde, Rane, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Ashish Shelar, Deepak Kesarkar, Raosaheb Danve, etc.

After the complaint was filed, police obtained the details of the IP address of the device from which the tweets were posted and got the registered mobile number of the internet user from the IP details. They traced its location to Dhule district and arrested the accused, sources said.

He was produced before a city court which released him on bail.