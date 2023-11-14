Man held for setting ATM ablaze after failed robbery attempts

MUMBAI: A man was arrested after he set fire to an ATM kiosk in Borivali out of frustration after failed attempts to steal cash from four kiosks on Diwali night.

The accused, Omkar Shilawant, 22, a resident of Satara, was arrested hours after he set ablaze the machine as he had not changed his shirt, which was caught on the CCTV footage.

According to the police, at 3.21am on Sunday, they received a call from the security company of ESAF Small Finance Bank in Delhi, informing them that there was an attempt to rob their ATM machine and that they had the CCTV recordings capturing the incident.

The police sent a patrolling team to the spot however they did not find anything suspicious. On scanning the CCTV recordings, the officers saw that the robber who was wearing a blue check shirt attempted to break open the ATM machine.

The officers left the spot to search for the thief and after travelling less than a kilometer, they found a man roaming in the same shirt two hours after the attempt. Police inspector Pradeep Kale intercepted the accused and detained him.

When the officers were taking the accused to the police station, they received a call from Deepak Shah, the manager of Bank of Baroda, informing them that the ATM machine in Shimpoli at Borivali West had been set on fire by a robber after he could not break open it.

On seeing the CCTV recordings sent by the bank, they noticed Shilawant inside the kiosk. He was carrying a matchbox and gathered the printed receipts from the dustbin, putting them near the screen and wires of the machine, and setting it on fire.

The police officers arrested Shilawant for the attempts to steal money from ATM kiosks and set one ATM machine on fire.

On asking, Shilawant told the police that he needed to send money to his house in Satara for Diwali due to which he tried to break into four ATMs in one night, but could not get in any attempt, and in anger, he burnt the machine.

The accused is arrested under sections 380, 427 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

