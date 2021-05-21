Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man hits wife on head with rock, arrested
mumbai news

Man hits wife on head with rock, arrested

Byculla police arrested a man for allegedly hitting his wife on the head with a rock and killing her, after a dispute
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
HT Image

Byculla police arrested a man for allegedly hitting his wife on the head with a rock and killing her, after a dispute.

The police arrested the accused within 12 hours after he left for Uttar Pradesh after the murder.

According to the police officers on patrolling duty, on Wednesday, they received information about a woman lying in a pool of blood near Masina Hospital.

On reaching the spot, the officers saw the woman’s head bleeding and a bloody rock lying next to her body on the footpath.

“With no CCTV or eyewitness, we enquired around the area if anyone knew the woman. After two hours, we found out that the woman’s name was Sunita Santosh Yadav,” said an inspector Chimaji Adhav, from the Byculla police station.

The police later learnt that the woman resided with her husband in Mumbai, but did not have a permanent address. “We learnt that her husband had fled to his village somewhere in UP,” added Adhav.

The police then tracked Yadav’s phone and within minutes traced him.

“A team left for UP immediately and within 12 hours of the murder they arrested Yadav and brought him to Mumbai on Thursday,” added Adhav.

On questioning Yadav, he told the police that he had suspected that his wife was having an affair with another man due to which the couple fought daily.

On Wednesday, the two had a fight, after which, Yadav picked up a rock and clobbered Sunita’s head.

The police have arrested Yadav for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP