Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man killed, wife and son injured as country-made bomb explodes in Raigad
mumbai news

Man killed, wife and son injured as country-made bomb explodes in Raigad

A 45-year-old man was killed while his wife and 10-year-old son sustained serious injuries when a country bomb in their possession exploded in a rural village of Raigad; the family, hailing from Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, survived on pigs and fishes caught using country-made bombs made by themselves
A man was killed and his son and wife injured when a country-made bomb exploded in Raigad. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:08 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

A 45-year-old man died while his wife and 10-year-old son sustained serious injuries when country bombs in their possession exploded in a rural village of Raigad.

The family, hailing from Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, survived on pigs and fishes caught using country-made bombs made by themselves.

On Tuesday, at around 11am, the deceased, Sandesh Adivasi Chauhan, his wife Majeenabai (40) and son Satyam were preparing to catch fish and pigs, when a country-made bomb in their possession blasted, killing Chauhan on the spot.

“The injured were admitted to MGM Hospital in Panvel and a case was registered on Tuesday night against the deceased and his wife,” police inspector Ashwanath Khedkar from Mangaon police station, said.

The case has been registered under Sections 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and sections of Explosive Substances Act.

