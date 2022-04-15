Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra man kills daughter-in-law over delay in serving breakfast
mumbai news

Maharashtra man kills daughter-in-law over delay in serving breakfast

Police said that Kashinath Patil, 76, the accused, shot Seema Rajendra in her stomach and has been absconding since
(HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 01:48 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat

Thane: A 42-year-old woman on Friday died at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane a day after her father-in-law allegedly shot her over a delay in serving him breakfast, police said.

Police said that Kashinath Patil, 76, the accused, shot Seema Rajendra in her stomach and has been absconding since. They added that the woman, the mother of a 17-year-old girl, was preparing breakfast when Patil, a businessman, got furious over the delay and allegedly shot her with his licensed revolver.

“All family members were at home when the incident happened. They immediately took the woman to a nearby private hospital but during the treatment, she was declared dead on Friday morning. The accused has a licensed gun and after firing at the daughter-in-law over the breakfast issue, he fled. We have formed teams to nab him and registered a case of murder against the accused,” said a police officer.

